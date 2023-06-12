Malik Cunningham trying to follow Julian Edelman with position change
Malik Cunningham had hoped to be drafted as a quarterback, but when the draft ended, and he was still available, another route to the NFL opened. Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien put the Louisville through receiver drills during the pre-draft process, and the team called after the draft offering him a chance to change positions. [more]
