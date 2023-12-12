Advertisement
Malik Cunningham to sign with Ravens

Malik Cunningham is on the move.

The Ravens are signing Cunningham off of the Patriots' practice squad to their 53-man roster, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cunningham, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, has bounced between New England's 53-man roster and its practice squad this season. But Cunningham has appeared in just one game — the Oct. 15 loss to Las Vegas. He played six offensive snaps in that contest.

“I wanted to thank Mr. [Robert] Kraft and coach [Bill] Belichick for giving me [the] opportunity to play with the Patriots,” Cunningham said, via Schefter. “I learned a lot from them. I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from coach Belichick because he’s one of the greatest of all time. I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime.

“But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me and I’m excited to be a Baltimore Raven.”

In Baltimore, Cunningham will join a quarterbacks room that currently includes Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, and Josh Johnson — all of whom are on the 53-man roster. Cunningham and Jackson were teammates at Louisville in 2017, when Jackson was in his final year with the program and Cunningham was a redshirt.

New England still has Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones on its active roster along with Will Grier on the practice squad.