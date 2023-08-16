Malik Cunningham showed flashes in limited action with Patriots

While there have been questions about the quarterback position all offseason, it has mostly been between former first round pick and presumed started Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe who went 2-0 as a starter for New England last season. After an impressive preseason performance, rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham has officially thrown his hat into the ring, not only to make the roster as a quarterback, but to perhaps earn some snaps should things go downhill at the position.

After spending the majority of training camp out at wide receiver, Cunningham made the most of his opportunity at quarterback in his first preseason game, where he was inserted into the fourth quarter completing 3 of 4 passes for 19 yards. He also led the team in rushing in his small stint, with five carries for an impressive 34 yards and the only Patriots touchdown on the night.

Cunningham has the experience and athleticism to make a splash in the league, and though his size and arm strength likely limited his draft stock, his four years as a starter for Louisville has earned him enough experience to make a splash right away. A dynamic threat in college, it would be difficult for Cunningham to suddenly transform into a rhythm passer like the other quarterbacks on the roster, though given the flashes he showed in his limited time under center for the Pats, perhaps he can develop into something more for the team.

Only time will tell how this all plays out, but one thing is for certain, Malik Willis has earned the eyes of the fans and more snaps during preseason. He will have to beat out veteran Trace McSorley to make the roster, and in a wild NFL world who knows what will happen after that. Preseason hype be damned, Cunningham is fun to watch and has a shot in this league.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire