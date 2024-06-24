Malik Cunningham opens up on move from quarterback to receiver

Former New England Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham has renewed hope in his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots played Cunningham at both quarterback and receiver throughout the 2023 preseason. He was ultimately cut by the team and then signed back to the practice squad.

The Ravens were able to poach him from the Patriots’ practice squad last December.

Cunningham won’t be taking over the Ravens’ starting quarterback job with two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson at the position. However, he is trying to find success as a wide receiver. He shared his thoughts on his continued transition from quarterback to wideout when appearing on “The Lounge” podcast.

“At first, I looked at it as like, ‘Dang man, I want to be a quarterback,'” said Cunningham, as transcribed by Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “But at the same time, you have to do what’s best for the team and that’s how I looked at it. I was like, ‘Hey, I can make plays for the quarterbacks out there when I get the ball in space.’ So I looked at it as a plus, not as a fail.

“I believe in myself and my ability. Yeah, I can play quarterback. But that’s now what they need me to do right now. They need me to do something else. I’m the type of guy, whatever it takes for the team to win.”

Many Patriots fans were sad to see Cunningham go due to the potential of his incredible athletic ability. Now, he will have a shot at showcasing it with the Ravens.

