Malik Beasley writes letter from jail: 'I want people to learn from me'

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley wants others to learn from his mistakes. Beasley penned a letter to his fans, letting them know his status as he serves a 120-day jail sentence following a rifle incident in 2020.

Beasley's note, which was shared on Instagram, lets fans know he's doing OK. He also asks fans to learn from him because "it's going to be one helluva story."

Beasley's full note read:

"Dear family, friends and fans,

"What's up guys, just wanted to say a few words. I'm doing better. I'm closer to God, closer to my family, and most importantly finding myself. Not sleeping at home has been tough but it's only temporary. I'm still working hard everyday on and off the court to be the best version of me. I want people to learn from me, because it's going to be one helluva story. This last year is just a chapter, and I hope you stayed tuned until the end. 30 for 30 get the crew ready lol.

"I'm reachable if you hit my business partner Christian Dawkins, or if you really want to reach me. Send a letter or book to Wright County J, under my name. I'll do my best to respond to everyone. I'm not looking for sympathy or anything like that, just to understand I could easily fold and I won't. For those who care, I love y'all and will return the favor I promise. Just be patient. Sending love & peace to everyone. Have a blessed weekend. <3 - MB5."

Beasley played in 37 games with the Timberwolves this season. He averaged 19.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Malik Beasley sentenced after rifle incident

Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in a corrections facility in February following an incident that took place in October, 2020. Beasley was arrested after reportedly pointing a rifle at a family that approached his house during a parade of homes.

Story continues

Beasley pleaded guilty to the threats of violence charge in December. Beasley can get his felony charge reduced to a misdemeanor after he completes three years of probation.

Beasley was always slated to serve his sentence at the end of the 2020-21 NBA season. He should be ready to go for the start of next season.

More from Yahoo Sports: