Maliek Collins, Noah Brown return to practice for Cowboys

Receiver Noah Brown (illness) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (illness/ankle) returned to practice for the Cowboys on a limited basis Wednesday. That was the only change to the team’s injury report from a day earlier.

Quarterback Dak Prescott (knee) had a full practice as did linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and safety Jeff Heath (wrist).

Receiver Tavon Austin (groin), defensive end Tyrone Crawford (neck), right guard Zack Martin (knee), left tackle Tyron Smith (neck), left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) and safety Darian Thompson (groin) were limited.

Tight end Blake Jarwin (ankle), receiver Cole Beasley (ankle) and defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) did not practice.