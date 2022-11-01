Maliek Collins, Nico Collins remain out of practice

The Texans’ practice report didn’t change much Tuesday, two days before they kickoff against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

As was reported earlier in the day, receiver Brandin Cooks did not practice. The team listed “wrist/not injury related-personal” as the reason.

Cooks was estimated a full participant Monday with a wrist injury.

His tweet after Tuesday’s trade deadline suggests he is not happy still to be a member of the Texans.

Offensive lineman A.J. Cann (illness) returned to a full practice after being limited Monday.

Defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest) and receiver Nico Collins (groin) remained out of practice and unlikely to play Thursday night. Both players missed Sunday’s game with their injuries.

Defensive back Grayland Arnold (quad), linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and offensive lineman Justin McCray (concussion) also were listed as DNP.

Linebacker Christian Harris (thigh) and defensive back Desmond King II (knee) were estimated as limited.

Defensive lineman Roy Lopez (shoulder) was a full participant.

