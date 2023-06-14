Maliek Collins is the latest defensive tackle to land a contract extension this offseason.

The Texans and Collins’ agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha hammered out the terms of a two-year, $23 million extension in recent talks. The deal comes after the likes of Dexter Lawrence, Daron Payne, Jeffery Simmons, and Ed Oliver have landed new deals with their teams.

Collins was a 2016 third-round pick by the Cowboys and spent four years in Dallas before moving on to the Raiders in 2020. He signed with the Texans in 2021 and has 66 tackles, six sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries in 30 games for Houston.

Collins may not be the last defensive tackle to land a new contract this offseason. Chris Jones is holding out of Chiefs minicamp in hopes of landing a new contract and Quinnen Williams is looking for the same from the Jets.

Maliek Collins agrees to two-year extension with Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk