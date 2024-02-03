Mali vs Ivory Coast LIVE! AFCON 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Mali vs Ivory Coast – LIVE!

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast are back in action today as they face Mali in the quarter-finals. While Les Elephants may not have been totally convincing for much of their campaign thus far after just about squeezing through the group stage, they did manage to knock out AFCON holders Senegal by way of a dramatic penalty shootout and momentum feels with them.

The Ivorians, however, are coming up against a very strong Mali side. The Eagles have conceded twice all tournament and look robust enough to go deep into a tournament that has so far been defined by its surprises. They beat a strong Burkina Faso side to get here and will take some knocking out.

After Friday night’s action, it is DR Congo who stand in the way of either Ivory Coast or Mali for a place in this year’s AFCON final. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Mali vs Ivory Coast latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5pm GMT; Stade de la Paix

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Mali team news: Bissouma a worry

Ivory Coast team news: Haller could be fit

Prediction: Eagles to win

Mali vs Ivory Coast: Ivory Coast's path to the quarter-finals

15:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

The story has been more dramatic for the Ivorians.

They scraped through as one of the best-third placed teams in the group stage despite winning only once and then knocked out holders Senegal in a penalty shootout.

Mali vs Ivory Coast: Mali's path to the quarter-finals

15:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Eagles beat Burkina Faso last time out after topping a group also containing South Africa, Namibia and Tunisia.

Mali vs Ivory Coast: Calm before the storm

15:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

How it looks in the dressing rooms!

The dressing rooms of the first Quarter-final of the day is ready. 🔥#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/AIA53poaDv — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 3, 2024

Mali vs Ivory Coast: Latest odds today

14:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mali: 5/2

Ivory Coast: 5/4

Draw (90 mins): 19/10

Mali vs Ivory Coast: Who will the winner play?

14:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

DR Congo await in the semi-finals!

Head to head (h2h) history and results

14:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Since 1983, the Eagles have only beaten the Elephants once.

Mali wins: 4

Draws: 9

Ivory Coast wins: 19

Mali vs Ivory Coast: Score prediction today

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

This is a really tough one to call, as both teams have momentum and talent. Home support was key to the Ivorians turning things around against Senegal but good defences win tournaments.

Mali to win 1-0.

Ivory Coast team news vs Mali today

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ivory Coast welcomed Sebastien Haller back from injury when he appeared as a late substitute against Senegal, and he may be in line to make his first start of the tournament.

Ibrahim Sangare picked up a knock from a heavy Sadio Mane challenge early on while centre-back Ousmane Diomande did not feature in the squad.

Mali team news vs Ivory Coast today

14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma sat out their last-16 match following reports of an injury in training.

There was also concern for Amadou Haidara when he departed the game after receiving treatment.

Mali vs Ivory Coast: TV channel and live stream

14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

14:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Mali's clash against Ivory Coast in the AFCON quarter-finals today.

Kick-off at Stade de la Paix is at 5pm GMT.