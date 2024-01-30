Mali vs Burkina Faso LIVE! AFCON result, match stream and latest updates today

Mali vs Burkina Faso LIVE!

Two teams looking to stake their claim to go deep into the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations met in the last-16 today as Mali take on Burkina Faso. A quarter-final meeting and hosts Ivory Coast awaits the Eagles after they claimed a 2-1 win.

On five occasions have Mali managed to reach the final four but they are one of the larger nations to have never won an AFCON tournament, but there is plenty of talent in Eric Chelle's squad to suggest they can end their wait for a crown after topping a difficult Group E and winning this last-16 tie in Korhogo.

Burkina Faso finished fourth two years ago but have been sent home early here. An Edmond Tapsoba own goal put them behind early on before Lassine Sinayoko scored after the restart. Bertrand Traore's penalty halved the deficit but Mali reached the last eight.

Mali vs Burkina Faso highlights

GOAL! Tapsoba puts into own net as Mali lead

GOAL! Sinayoko doubles advantage

GOAL! Burkina Faso hit back with Traore penalty

Ivory Coast up next for Mali

19:06 , Marc Mayo

That quarter-final takes place at 5pm GMT on Saturday from Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | Full time!

19:00 , Marc Mayo

The Eagles have done it!

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 90+8 mins

19:00 , Marc Mayo

Burkina Faso demand a foul by the box but the referee says no.

One last charge from the Stallions coming up...

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 90+7 mins

18:58 , Marc Mayo

Mali have done a good job of sucking the life out of this period of stoppage time.

Fousseni Diabate gets into the box but overhits his jink around the defender. Goal kick.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 90+5 mins

18:56 , Marc Mayo

Plenty of space for Mali to counter into with their fresh legs left up top.

But defending a corner is their next job... in and way too deep from Stephane Ki Aziz.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 90+3 mins

18:54 , Marc Mayo

Eric Chelle brings on two late substitutes for some fresh legs.

Mohamed Camara and Lassine Sinayoko depart for Mamadou Fofana and Boubacar Traore.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 90+1 mins

18:52 , Marc Mayo

We're into EIGHT minutes of stoppage time.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 90 mins

18:51 , Marc Mayo

Dango Ouattara does well to win a free-kick and it's a good delivery...

Issoufou Dayo heads home - and the FLAG IS UP!

The replays show that's clearly the right decision.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 88 mins

18:49 , Marc Mayo

A loose ball breaks towards the box for Burkina Faso but two attackers stumble over each other and Mali clear!

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 87 mins

18:48 , Marc Mayo

Stephane Ki Aziz enters the game for Burkina Faso, replacing Gustavo Sangare to add some more attacking impetus to their midfield.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 84 mins

18:45 , Marc Mayo

The Stallions' mighty push for an equaliser is yet to materialise as Mali win a foul up the pitch.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 80 mins

18:42 , Marc Mayo

Booking for Edmond Tapsoba and Lassine Sinayoko after a bit of a to-do between the pair of them with the whistle gone.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 77 mins

18:38 , Marc Mayo

Sekou Koita straight into the thick of it and he wants a penalty in the Burkina Faso box. No dice.

Changes from the Stallions as Bournemouth forward Dango Ouattara replaces goalscorer Bertrand Traore.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 74 mins

18:35 , Marc Mayo

Triple substitution in the Mali midfield.

Diadie Samassekou, Sekou Koita and Fousseni Diabate enter the game for Adama Traore, Lassana Coulibaly and the injured Amadou Haidara.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 72 mins

18:34 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Burkina Faso send a ball into the box and Djigui Diarra has to make a save before Cedric Badolo is booked for arriving second to the rebound.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 71 mins

18:32 , Marc Mayo

Injury concern for Mali's Amadou Haidara, who is a key player for them.

Stretcher on to help him depart for treatment then we'll see if he can continue.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 68 mins

18:30 , Marc Mayo

Burkina Faso change as Sacha Banse enters the midfield for Ismahila Ouedraogo.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 66 mins

18:27 , Marc Mayo

Mali are eking out more pressure now as they get themselves back on top.

Eric Chelle may consider turning to his bench for some fresh legs as the physios run on to deal with a clash of heads.

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 63 mins

18:24 , Marc Mayo

Dreadful, dreadful free-kick from Adama Traore as he skies a very hopeful attempt well over the bar.

Highlights: Burkina Faso halve the deficit

18:23 , Marc Mayo

Bertrand Traore delivers for his country again.

GAME ON! 💥



Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | 60 mins

18:21 , Marc Mayo

A huge half an hour ahead of us with the crowd in Korhogo getting really involved now.

Burkina Faso are playing with newfound confidence.

GGGGOOOOAALLL!!! Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso | Traore, 57'

18:18 , Marc Mayo

It will be Bertrand Traore... GOAL! The Stallions are back in it!

GOAL!



Burkina Faso penalty!

18:16 , Marc Mayo

Kiki Kouyate certainly handled that, he left himself exposed as the cross came in.

The striker missed it, the Malian handled it... and the VAR review confirms the penalty!

Mali 2-0 Burkina Faso | 54 mins

18:15 , Marc Mayo

Danger for Mali as a cross bounces up off a defender and in comes Djigui Diarra to throw a glove at it, before they escape.

Question of a handball in amongst that, VAR is having a look.

To the screen goes the referee!

Mali 2-0 Burkina Faso | 51 mins

18:12 , Marc Mayo

Header over by Mohamed Konate of Burkina Faso, whose gameplan has collapsed here.

They had made two changes at the break as Adamo Nagalo and Cedric Badolo entered for Abdul Tapsoba and Steeve Yago. All that planning, for nothing.

Highlights: Mali grab a vital second

18:10 , Marc Mayo

Burkina Faso's defence simply non-existent.

The PERFECT start to the second-half for Mali as Lassine Sinayoko's cool finish doubles their lead! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YQxCGWuOQb — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 30, 2024

GGGGOOOOAAALLL!!! Mali 2-0 Burkina Faso | Sinayoko, 47'

18:08 , Marc Mayo

MALI DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!

Lassine Sinayoko rolls home a one-on-one at the near post.

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | Kick-off!

18:07 , Marc Mayo

We are back underway in Korhogo.

Much more required from Burkina Faso

18:00

The Stallions have only threatened at set-pieces and look slow at the back.

Can they grab the next goal against a side that has conceded only once all tournament?

Mali good value for their lead

17:55 , Marc Mayo

The Eagles have outplayed Burkina Faso with eight shots to three and 63 per cent of possession.

Since that early own goal, they have looked by far the more likely team to score again but this 1-0 scoreline should not satisfy them at the break.

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | Half-time!

17:51 , Marc Mayo

A final free-kick for Mali to see out the half.

Well over. Time for a break!

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | 45 mins

17:47 , Marc Mayo

We have four minutes of injury time ahead of us.

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | 42 mins

17:43 , Marc Mayo

Mali legend Seydou Keita watching on from the stands as Burkina Faso have a free-kick into the box repelled by the first defender.

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | 39 mins

17:40 , Marc Mayo

Burkina Faso make a rare foray forward, led by Bertrand Traore, but a clearly offside attacker is forced to take a pass and the flag soon goes up.

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | 36 mins

17:37 , Marc Mayo

Mali once again in behind after a Burkina Faso error but the shot is drilled right at the goalkeeper.

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | 33 mins

17:34 , Marc Mayo

WIDE!

Decent effort by Kamory Doumbia as the Malian dribbles into the D before a low effort beats the far post.

The Eagles are really on top here, they have to make this pay.

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | 31 mins

17:32 , Marc Mayo

SAVE!

Herve Koffi forced to deal with a powerful volley by Mali striker Lassine Sinayoko as he spins and smashes an on-target effort, before the rebound goes over.

Time for a cooling break - Burkina Faso need this.

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | 27 mins

17:28 , Marc Mayo

First booking goes to Abdoul Tapsoba for an arm across Amadou Haidara. That's mighty harsh.

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | 25 mins

17:27 , Marc Mayo

It wouldn't have counted as a very late offside flag goes up but Kamory Doumbia gets in behind to shoot at the goalkeeper.

Minutes later and Mali are in again, they want a penalty... but the flag is once more raised late!

It looked like the referee was about to give that for a late challenge by the goalkeeper.

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | 22 mins

17:24 , Marc Mayo

Bertrand Traore hits the target with a daisycutter from long range, but the keeper finds it comfortable enough to gather his hopeful free-kick.

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | 20 mins

17:21 , Marc Mayo

Mali enjoying 60 per cent of the ball as well as the early lead, they enjoyed the joint-best defensive return from the group stage and Burkina Faso face a tough task to get back into this game.

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | 15 mins

17:16 , Marc Mayo

Nice ball forward catches a Malian runner but he's crowded out before Adama Traore fires a snapshot over.

Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | 12 mins

17:14 , Marc Mayo

Another set-piece for the Stallions sent in by Bertrand Traore and Issoufou Dayo rises high to head goalwards...

The goalkeeper is caught in no-man's land but Dayo is well under his header and it flies over.

Highlights: Mali take early lead

17:09 , Marc Mayo

A super cross and header before the own goal.

A lightning-quick start for Mali! ⚡



Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | 6 mins

17:08 , Marc Mayo

How about that for a start from Mali, their first attack and a goal.

Burkina Faso swing a free-kick into the box and Djigui Diarra comes out to claim with the help of the referee's whistle for a foul.

GGGOOOAALLL!!! Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso | Own goal, 3'

17:04 , Marc Mayo

MALI INTO THE LEAD!

Amadou Haidara cannons a header off the post and Edmond Tapsoba dangles a foot at the rebound - and spoons it into his own net!

Mali vs Burkina Faso | Kick-off!

17:01 , Marc Mayo

Our referee, Libya's Mutaz Ibrahim, blows his whistle and we're underway!

National anthems begin

16:56 , Marc Mayo

Mali first up with 'Le Mali' before their opponents and 'Ditanye'.

We're also hearing that Yves Bissouma is absent due to a minor injury - after some surprise at him not being named in the Malian team.

Here come the teams!

16:54 , Marc Mayo

The Mali and Burkina Faso players step out onto the pitch.

How Mali reached the knockouts

16:53 , Marc Mayo

The Eagles have not lost a game since last March and were unbeaten through their group stage.

An opening day win over South Africa set them on course for the last-16, with their berth secured by a draw with Tunisia. Top spot in Group E was secured with a goalless draw against Namibia.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ten-minute warning!

16:49 , Marc Mayo

The atmosphere is building in Korhogo for this last-16 tie.

Kick-off is not far away...

Quarter-finals opponents lie in wait

16:44 , Marc Mayo

Last night's tense penalty shootout between Senegal and Ivory Coast came out in favour of the hosts, who await the winners of this game in the last eight.

That match will take place in Bouake on Saturday evening.

Want to take any decisive decisions ❓



Hubert Velud out to make up for lost time

16:41 , Marc Mayo

Veteran French coach Hubert Velud has managed all over Africa since moving over from Europe to manage to Togo national team in 2009.

Sadly, that meant he was caught up in the terrorist attack the Togolese national team suffered in 2010 as Angolan rebels killed three and injured nine, including Velud, when they opened fire on the team bus.

That meant they pulled out of that year's Africa Cup of Nations and only now has Velud been able to make his AFCON debut as manager of Burkina Faso.

He said before the tournament: "In the beginning, I had some vibe with the African countries not specifically out of football but because of the love I have for Africans.

"When I went to Algeria, I had some good results that made everybody love me. I am really happy to be leading Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The road has been too long for us, we did a lot to qualify for the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and everybody knows what happened afterwards. I had to wait for 14 years to make an appearance.

"Fourteen years of waiting and I am here to start from zero, I am lucky to be alive still, some people are still there suffering that cannot walk anymore, I need to take this moment and make the best out of it."

How Burkina Faso arrived at the last-16

16:35 , Marc Mayo

With 16 of the 24 teams qualifying from the groups, Burkina Faso were well on their way when winning 1-0 in their opener against Mauritania.

The Stallions' place in the knockouts was all-but assured even when conceding late to Algeria in a 2-2 draw.

They then were beaten by Angola for the right to top Group D.

Mali boss relishes rivalry

16:29 , Marc Mayo

Eric Chelle is hoping his Mali team can approach this evening's AFCON derby with "caution and confidence".

He said pre-game: "Of course, it’s a game with neighboring countries just like we have seen in other matches however, this one is more special because it is the knockout.

"These are always interesting games to play and must be approached with caution and of course a bit of confidence.

"They play good football. The coach is experienced and is able to engage his team.

"It’s a pleasure playing against our neighbours, and we look forward to a good game as both teams that enjoy keeping the ball."

Mali vs Burkina Faso | Countdown to kick-off

16:19 , Marc Mayo

The warm-ups are soon to begin in Korhogo with 40 minutes until this knockout tie starts.

Bournemouth striker dropped by Burkina Faso

16:09 , Marc Mayo

Dango Ouattara is taken out of the Burkina Faso XI with most of their changes coming in attack.

Stephane Aziz Ki and Cedric Badolo also dropped as in come Bertrand Traore, Abdoul Tapsoba and Mohamed Konate.

Steeve Yago comes into the defence for Abdoul Guiebre.

📋 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐗𝐈 📋



Yves Bissouma dropped to the bench

16:04 , Marc Mayo

A huge call by Mali coach Eric Chelle as Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is taken out of the starting line-up.

Amadou Haidara drops into an entirely new-look midfield along with Kamory Doumbia, Lassana Coulibaly, Mohamed Camara and Hull's Adama Traore, who it looks like will play off the striker.

Falaye Sacko comes into the defence for Moussa Diarra.

How Burkina Faso line up today

15:58 , Marc Mayo

Burkina Faso XI: Koffi; Kabore, Dayo, E. Tapsoba, Yago; Sangare, Ouedraogo, Toure; B. Traore, F. Tapsoba, Konate

Subs: Konate, Nikiema, Djiga, Guiebre, Nagalo, Salou, Banse, Bande, Ki, Da. Ouattara, Dj. Ouattara, Bangre, Badolo

Mali team news confirmed!

15:53 , Marc Mayo

Mali XI: D. Diarra; H. Traore, Kouyate, S. Niakate, Sacko; Haidara, A. Traore, Coulibaly, Camara, Doumbia; Sinayoko

Today's destination

15:45 , Marc Mayo

Opened in September, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium is named after a former Ivory Coast prime minister and holds 20,000 fans.

This is the final game Korhogo will see of this AFCON, having hosted most of the games in Group E including two of Mali's matches.

📍 We are here.



Mali vs Burkina Faso | Countdown to kick-off

15:30 , Marc Mayo

We have 90 minutes to go until the 90 minutes begins!

Team news due out soon...

Head-to-head record

15:18 , Marc Mayo

Frederic Kanoute scored in a 3-1 win for Mali in their last Cup of Nations meeting, in the 2004 group stage.

Mali wins: 14

Burkina Faso wins: 11

Draws: 4

Score prediction

15:10

Mali's three group matches produced a total of just four goals, and knockout matches are always likely to be nervy occasions anyway.

It promises to be a tight encounter, with Burkina Faso's recent experience of deep AFCON runs potentially just giving them the edge and overturning a recent record of eight defeats in ten matches against Mali.

Burkina Faso to win, 1-0.

Our prediction for the Stallions' line-up

15:04

Predicted Burkina Faso XI: Koffi; Kabore, Dayo, Tapsoba, Guibre; Sangare, Ouedraogo; B. Traore, Toure, Dango Ouattara; Konate

Early Burkina Faso team news

14:57

Burkina Faso will have Mohamed Konate and Ibrahim Toure available again, after both missed the final group-stage match due to suspension.

Djibril Ouattara is likely to drop out of the side, having been replaced at half-time against Angola after failing to impress when leading the line.

How we think the Eagles could line up

14:52

Predicted Mali XI: D. Diarra; H. Traore, Kouyate, Niakate, M. Diarra; Diabate, Dieng, Bissouma, Dorgeles; Niakate, Sinayoko

Early Mali team news

14:45 , Marc Mayo

Mali are not believed to have any fitness concerns, with Yves Bissouma returning to the starting lineup against Namibia last time out.

Lassine Sinayoko will once again be a key man, having scored two of Mali's three goals at the tournament.

Mali vs Burkina Faso LIVE!

14:28 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Mali vs Burkina Faso.

These west African neighbours face off in Korhogo today for the right to face the hosts of this Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast, in the quarter-finals.

Kick-off comes at 5pm GMT from Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!