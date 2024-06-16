Malen says Netherlands team ‘really happy’ for ‘special guy’ Weghorst after winning goal

Netherlands attacker Donyell Malen says he and his team-mates are delighted for Wout Weghorst after the former Manchester United striker grabbed a late winner for his country against Poland.

Adam Buksa had headed Poland in front in the first half before Cody Gakpo’s deflected strike ensured both sides went in at the break level.

But Weghorst came off the bench to grab the winner for his side as the Netherlands got off to a winning start to Euro 2024.

“He’s a special guy and he’s really beloved in the team,” Malen said.

“We’re really happy for him and of course for ourselves.”

It had looked as though missed chances would cost the Netherlands three points against Poland with Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo all spurning big opportunities to score.

But Weghorst fired low past Wojciech Szczęsny with one of his first touches of the ball after coming on and Malen, who also came off the bench in the win, says he always had faith his team would find the winner.

“We had a lot of chances so to start the tournament with a draw is not great.

“We were always looking for the win. If you keep pressing and keep banging on the door, you know the goal is going to come.”