Male vs. St. Xavier headlines top 5 Louisville-area high school football games for Week 3

Here’s a look at the top five Louisville-area games to see in Week 3 of the high school football season. All games are scheduled for Friday.

Male (2-0) at St. Xavier (2-0), 7 p.m.

It’s a rematch of last year’s Class 6A second-round playoff game, which the Bulldogs won 22-21 in overtime on Antonio Harris’ 2-point conversion pass to Max Gainey.

Male rolled to a 34-3 victory over Ballard on Saturday as senior quarterback Kolter Smith passed for 237 yards and four touchdowns. Gainey caught seven passes for 174 yards and three scores. Male’s defense has allowed just three points over two games this season. Senior linebacker Kevin Wilson had 11 tackles (four solo) against Ballard.

Male's Kolter Smith looks to the sidelines before a play against Ballard Saturday. The Bulldogs defeated the Bruins to go 2-0 so far in the season. Aug. 26, 2023.

St. X knocked off Central 21-6 on Saturday as senior quarterback Trevor Havill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another. Senior Davis Yates carried 16 times for 139 yards, and junior Manny Gray added 85 yards on 10 attempts. The Tigers rolled up 220 rushing yards, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt. Senior lineman Ashton Jones (Southeast Missouri State commit) has a team-high 14 tackles for a defense that’s allowing 9.5 points per game.

Pleasure Ridge Park (1-1) at Ballard (1-1), 7 p.m.

PRP got a huge win Saturday, knocking off defending Class 6A state champion Bullitt East 27-20. Senior Santana Crayton had three interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns, including a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter that gave the Panthers a 27-20 lead. The speedy Crayton also had three catches for 61 yards and a score.

Ballard quarterback Larry Irvin listens to Ballard head coach Adrian Morton during a timeout late in the fourth quarter against host Male. The Bruins fell 34-3. Aug. 26, 2023.

Ballard managed just 154 yards of offense in its 34-3 loss to Male on Saturday. Colt Abbott’s 28-yard field goal accounted for Ballard’s only points. “We’re going to blow it up and start over,” Ballard coach Adrian Morton said after the game. "We’ve got to revamp the whole team, revamp the whole roster and who’s playing what positions.”

This will be the teams’ first meeting since 2014, when Ballard won 29-8 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Kentucky Country Day (2-0) at DeSales (1-1), 7 p.m.

The Bearcats rolled to a 51-21 victory over Carroll County on Saturday and are averaging 41 points per game to open the season. Senior Kassani Wilson has rushed for 152 yards and scored four touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving, one interception return). Senior Ethan Harris has completed 20 of 33 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Troy Humphreys (six catches, 140 yards, one TD) is the top receiver. Senior Nehemiah Brown-Hamlin has three interceptions and seven tackles to start the season.

KCD's Troy Humphreys finds his way against the Crittenden County defense in a Class 1A semifinal on December 4, 2020.

DeSales, which finished 0-10 last year, opened the 2023 season with a 27-19 victory over Seneca before falling to North Oldham 33-28 on Saturday. Junior Brandon Williams scored three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) in the loss. Junior DaVon Martin also had a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.

Trinity (1-1) at Center Grove (Indiana) (1-1), 7 p.m.

Trinity couldn’t dig out of a 17-0 hole in a 17-14 loss to Frederick Douglass on Saturday. Freshman quarterback Zane Johnson relieved senior starter Jackson Hepner and completed 11 of 22 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns, both coming in the fourth quarter. Junior Jeremiah Lynn and senior Luke Sasser caught the touchdown passes. Senior linebackers Andrew Davis and Brady McEnaney both had three tackles for loss to lead the defense.

Trinity's Jeremiah Lynn (3) scores a touchdown during the second half of the Shamrocks' game against Frederick Douglass Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 in Louisville Ky.

Center Grove has won three straight Class 6A state titles in Indiana. The Trojans opened their season with a 27-10 loss to Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward but rebounded with a 28-10 victory over Oakland (Tennessee) on Friday. Senior quarterback Tyler Cherry (6-5, 205 pounds) has committed to Duke. Senior wide receiver Noah Coy, a University of Cincinnati baseball commit, had six catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns against Oakland.

Trinity beat Center Grove 29-28 last season, ending the Trojans’ 30-game winning streak.

Manual (2-0) at Cincinnati Taft (2-0), 7 p.m.

Sophomore Gerian Traynor carried 20 times for 114 yards and two touchdown as Manual posted a 20-7 victory at Central Hardin on Saturday. Senior Zeek Washburn, Manual’s top running back, carried just three times for 11 yards in the victory. There was no immediate update available on Washburn’s status for Friday. Junior linebacker Jaylen Hayes (11 tackles) and senior lineman Christopher Jones (10 tackles) anchor a Manual defense that’s allowed just seven points this season.

Manual's Gerian Traynor comes up just short of a touchdown against Central. Aug. 18, 2023

Taft opened its season with a 40-18 victory over PRP and defeated Reading (Ohio) 40-27 on Friday. Senior quarterback Armoud Seals passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns in the victory over Reading. Freshman wide receiver Eddie Holloway had three catches for 114 yards and two TDs. The defense features four Power Five commits in end Elias Rudolph (Michigan), cornerback Tayshawn Banks (Pittsburgh) and safeties Jay’Quan Bostic (West Virginia) and Quinton Price (Cincinnati).

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s schedule for Louisville-area teams:

Friday’s games

Atherton (1-1) at Southern (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Bullitt Central (0-2) at Garrard County (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Bullitt East (1-1) at North Bullitt (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Butler (0-2) at Central (0-2), 7 p.m.

Collins (1-1) at Paul Dunbar (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Seneca (0-1) at Doss (0-1), 7 p.m.

DuBois (0-2) at Woodford County (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Eastern (1-1) at Fairdale (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Oldham County (2-0) at Fern Creek (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Western (0-1) at Holy Cross (1-1), 7 p.m.

John Hardin (0-2) at Iroquois (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersontown (2-0) at Breckinridge County (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Moore (2-0) at Waggener (1-1), 7 p.m.

North Oldham (2-0) at Tates Creek (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Valley (0-2) at Shawnee (0-2), 7 p.m.

Shelby County (1-1) at Mercer County (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

South Oldham (1-1) at Spencer County (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Christian Academy (2-0) at North Hardin (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

