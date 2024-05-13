Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week Tyler Orris

May 13—Name: Tyler Orris

School: Forest Hills

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Baseball

Parents: Ron and Gretchen Orris, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: 2023 spring/summer Point Stadium Award after hitting two home runs and driving in six runs in a win over Bishop McCort Catholic, 65-15 record, 2021 and 2023 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions, 2021-24 Boswell tournament champions, 2022 and 2023 Cambria County American Legion League champions with St. Michael and member of 2019 Pony-13 World Series team with Martella's Pharmacy.

Coach's quote: "Tyler Orris has been an integral part of our team for the last four years. He has played outstanding at shortstop and is leading our team in hits (23), home runs (three) and RBIs (23). He is hitting .387. Tyler has been a pleasure to coach and is very respectful and appreciative. He is a leader and hard worker at practice and helps the younger players on the team. I have coached many players in my 38 years at Forest Hills and Tyler ranks up there with his character and attitude. This is a reflection of his parents and the super-son they raised." — Forest Hills baseball coach Joe Carpenter

Favorite subject: Physical education

Favorite movie: "Rocky IV"

Favorite video game: "Call of Duty: Black Ops II"

Favorite food: Pancakes

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Gramling (business math)

Favorite song: "Wherever I May Roam" by Metallica

Favorite app on your phone: Music

Outside interests: The gym and work

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because they all go to heaven

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates

Athlete most admired: Former boxer Mike Tyson

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School graduate and Louisiana State sophomore outfielder Paxton Kling

Proudest athletic achievement: 2023 spring/summer Point Stadium Award

How I got my start: I loved baseball as a kid

Become the best version of myself — Jake Oswalt