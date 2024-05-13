Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week Tyler Orris
May 13—Name: Tyler Orris
School: Forest Hills
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Baseball
Parents: Ron and Gretchen Orris, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: 2023 spring/summer Point Stadium Award after hitting two home runs and driving in six runs in a win over Bishop McCort Catholic, 65-15 record, 2021 and 2023 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions, 2021-24 Boswell tournament champions, 2022 and 2023 Cambria County American Legion League champions with St. Michael and member of 2019 Pony-13 World Series team with Martella's Pharmacy.
Coach's quote: "Tyler Orris has been an integral part of our team for the last four years. He has played outstanding at shortstop and is leading our team in hits (23), home runs (three) and RBIs (23). He is hitting .387. Tyler has been a pleasure to coach and is very respectful and appreciative. He is a leader and hard worker at practice and helps the younger players on the team. I have coached many players in my 38 years at Forest Hills and Tyler ranks up there with his character and attitude. This is a reflection of his parents and the super-son they raised." — Forest Hills baseball coach Joe Carpenter
Favorite subject: Physical education
Favorite movie: "Rocky IV"
Favorite video game: "Call of Duty: Black Ops II"
Favorite food: Pancakes
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Gramling (business math)
Favorite song: "Wherever I May Roam" by Metallica
Favorite app on your phone: Music
Outside interests: The gym and work
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because they all go to heaven
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Athlete most admired: Former boxer Mike Tyson
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School graduate and Louisiana State sophomore outfielder Paxton Kling
Proudest athletic achievement: 2023 spring/summer Point Stadium Award
How I got my start: I loved baseball as a kid
Become the best version of myself — Jake Oswalt