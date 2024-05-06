Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week Nate Whysong

May 6—Name: Nate Whysong

School: Chestnut Ridge

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball, football and basketball

Parents: Matt and Bernadette Whysong, of Imler

Athletic achievements: In baseball, four-year letterman and signed to pitch at Wake Forest University; in football, four-year letterman, 4,813 career passing yards and 36 touchdowns to go with 1,966 rushing yards and 36 scores, 2023 The Tribune-Democrat All-Area first-team and 2022 second-team selection, three-time Bedford Gazette all-star team member, 2022 and 2023 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, 2023 Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association offensive MVP, 2023 Friday Night Rivals MVP and 2020 District 5-8-9 Class 2A subregional champions; in basketball, four-year letterman, Altoona Mirror Basketball Classic selection, 2021-22 and 2023-24 District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional champions, 2023-24 LHAC West first team, 2023-24 Pennsylvania Sports Writers' Class 3A all-state second-team selection and over 1,000 career points.

Coach's quote: "Nate is the ultimate competitor. Each time we step on the field, he brings an intense presence to our lineup. It has been great to see him back on the mound after not being able to throw last season. He represents Chestnut Ridge in a positive manner each and every day." — Chestnut Ridge baseball coach Steve Conlon

Favorite subject: Woodworking

Favorite movie: "Dumb and Dumber"

Favorite video game: "Minecraft"

Favorite food: Wings

Favorite teacher: Mr. McVicker (technology education)

Favorite song: "Young Man" by Greylan James

Favorite app on your phone: TikTok

Outside interests: Fishing, hunting, golfing and hanging out with my friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because he stands tall, stays strong and never settles for less

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

Most influential person on my athletic career: My athletic career has been greatly influenced by my dad. He dedicated countless hours to coaching and guiding me toward becoming the best player and teammate I can be. He's instilled in me the values of hard work, dedication and teamwork, shaping me into the athlete I am today.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My brother Matt. He always pushes and challenges me to be the best I can be.

Proudest athletic achievement: Committing to play baseball at Wake Forest

How I got my start: Ballfields have been my second home since I was a kid, all thanks to my dad and his love of sports. I grew up in a family that was always playing something, whether at the field, on the court, or in our backyard.

To attend college at Wake Forest University and earn a bachelor's degree while continuing to play baseball at the next level — Jake Oswalt