Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week Meyersdale Area's Tristin Ohler

May 20—Name: Tristin Ohler

School: Meyersdale Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field and football

Parents: Dale and Lindsay Ohler, of Meyersdale

Athletic achievements: In track and field, 2024 District 5 Class 2A gold medalist in the 100- and 200-meter races; 2024 Inter-County Conference and West Central Coaches Association champion in the 100, 200 and 400 relay; 2024 Northern Bedford Invitational and Giant Eagle Invitational champion in the 100 and 200; 2023 PIAA Class 2A fifth place in the 200; 2023 Giant Eagle Invitational 200 champ; 2023 WestPAC champion in the 400 and 1600 relays; and 2021-23 all-WestPAC selection; in football, 2023 Inter-County Conference honorable mention.

Coach's quote: "Tristin is an outstanding example of what you want to see in a student-athlete. His work ethic is second to none. He puts in the effort and gets the job done. He's quick to help out the younger athletes and provides a great example of how hard work pays off. On the track, his motivation and effort are incredible. Put someone out in front of him and 99% of the time, he will catch and pass them. He's got a great attitude and good character. I think he's going to have a fantastic college career. I'm very proud of all he has achieved and look forward to seeing what he can do at states this year." — Meyersdale track and field coach Tim Miller

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: "Avatar"

Favorite book: "The Art of War"

Favorite food: Chicken wings

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Stahl (history)

Favorite song: "My Eyes" by Travis Scott

Favorite app on your phone: Spotify

Outside interests: Hiking and camping

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are super-fast and strong

Favorite athletic team: Georgia Bulldogs

Athlete most admired: Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt because he is the fastest man ever

Most influential people on my athletic career: Both of my parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Everett senior Maylin Gunby

Breaking the 200 program record from 1975 — Jake Oswalt