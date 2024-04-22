Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week Mason Pfeil

Apr. 22—Name: Mason Pfeil

School: Bishop McCort Catholic

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball, cross country and basketball

Parents: Chris and Sara Pfeil, of Richland

Athletic achievements: In baseball, 2022 and 2023 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, 2023 and 2024 Gene Schultz Memorial Tournament MVP, four-year letterman, three-year captain, program-record 21 pitching wins and 2022 District 6 Class 1A champions; in cross country, two-year letterman and 2023 senior captain; in basketball, 2023-24 all-Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association and LHAC honorable mention, three-year letterman, two-year captain and 2023 Windber Rotary all-tournament team selection.

Coach's quote: "Mason is one of the fiercest competitors to come through our program. He has a great work ethic and is a leader on and off the field. He is an excellent student and a good role model for his younger teammates. He wears the McCort uniform with pride. We are going to miss him next year." — Bishop McCort baseball coach Chris Pfeil

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"

Favorite video game: "NBA 2K24"

Favorite food: Cheeseburgers

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Bako (history)

Favorite song: " '98 Braves" by Morgan Wallen

Favorite app on your phone: Clash Royale

Outside interests: Lifting and watching sports

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the king of the jungle

Favorite athletic team: New York Yankees

Athlete most admired: Former New York Yankees shortstop and National Baseball Hall of Fame member Derek Jeter

Most influential people on my athletic career: My dad, uncle Koko (Kerry) Pfeil and coach Matt Hohan

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central graduate and Louisiana State sophomore outfielder Paxton Kling

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 6 Class 1A baseball championship

How I got my start: Growing up in the Bishop McCort and Martella's Pharmacy dugouts

Continue my baseball career at Mansfield University and earn a degree in secondary education social studies. I would like to pursue a coaching career. — Jake Oswalt