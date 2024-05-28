Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week | Luke Raho

Name: Luke Raho

School: Richland

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball and basketball

Parents: David and Missy Raho, of Richland Township

Athletic achievements: In baseball, receiving a scholarship to play at Mansfield University, recording over 100 strikeouts as a pitcher; in basketball, 2021-22 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 6 Class 3A champions.

Coach’s quote: “Luke has been the heart of our baseball program for the last four years. The spark that he provides our team, both physically and emotionally, has been a driving force behind our success during his time here. He is an outstanding leader and fantastic person both on and off the field. He has excelled in all phases of the game – on the mound, as a hitter, as an elite outfielder. He even unselfishly stepped up and worked as our primary catcher his junior year to fill a need for the team.”

– Richland baseball coach Josh Day

Favorite subjects: Anatomy/physiology

Favorite movie: “Shalloween”

Favorite book: “Ghosts of War”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Brian Rozich (physiology)

Favorite song: “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

Favorite app on your phone: Subway Surfer

Outside interests: Skiing, weightlifting, umpiring Little League baseball games, getting food with teammates/friends and learning to fish

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dolphin so I can live at the beach

Favorite athletic team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Athlete most admired: Los Angles Angels outfielder Mike Trout

Most influential people on my athletic career: My parents and Chris Pfeil

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Chestnut Ridge senior and Wake Forest baseball signee Nate Whysong

Proudest athletic achievement: Being blessed with the opportunity to play baseball in the PSAC

How I got my start: Alex and Tim Sobecky would take me to Roxbury Park when I was 4 years old

Future goal: To play baseball at Mansfield University and get a degree, then get a job as a sports nutritionist for a college

– Jake Oswalt