Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week Evan McCracken

Sep. 18—Name: Evan McCracken

School: Richland

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Football and track and field

Parents: Larry and Lisa McCracken, of Richland

Athletic achievements: In football, Army West Point verbal commitment, Richland High School single-season touchdown record holder (32 in 2022), 2022 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, two-time District 6 Class 2A champion and 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 2A all-state selection; in track and field, two-time 100-meter dash District 6 Class 2A champion, 2022 District 6 Class 2A 200 champ, two-time all-LHAC selection, Richland High School 100 and 200 record-holder and 2023 Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association indoor 60-meter dash champion.

Coach's quote: "Evan McCracken has positively impacted our football team since his freshman year, earning all-state recognition as a junior. He is a threat to score on any play from the running back or wide receiver position. He also consistently makes game-changing plays on defense and special teams. Evan is respected by his teammates as somebody who loves to play the game, fulfilling many roles to help his team win." — Richland football coach Brandon Bailey

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith"

Favorite book: "Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win" by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Mangus, biology and chemistry

Favorite song: "Fear and Friday's" by Zach Bryan

Favorite app on your phone: X (formerly Twitter)

Outside interests: Read, lift and hang out with friends and family

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the king of the jungle

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Larry

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: University of Georgia freshman sprinter Brody Buffington

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2023 indoor 60-meter dash state championship

How I got my start: Playing in first-grade flag football

To play college football at the FBS level — Jake Oswalt