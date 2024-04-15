Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week Aedan Hrivnak
Apr. 15—Name: Aedan Hrivnak
School: Ferndale Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball and basketball
Parents: Mark and Heather Hrivnak, of Middle Taylor Township
Athletic achievements: In baseball, 2022 all-WestPAC selection and committed to play at Juniata College; in basketball, Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association Senior Showcase selection and all-academic team selection.
Coach's quote: "Aedan has been an integral part of the Yellow Jackets baseball team for the past four years. Aedan is a role model on and off the field for his teammates and peers. Aedan is a leader, a good teammate and always gives 100% on the field/court and in the classroom. Aedan is one of the most competitive and hardest working players I have ever coached. Because of this, Aedan has improved immensely from his freshman year to his senior year and has earned a spot on the Juniata College baseball team starting this fall. This is a testament to what can be achieved through hard work and dedication. I wish Aedan continued success his senior season and moving forward." — Ferndale baseball coach Mark Hrivnak
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: "The Wolf of Wall Street"
Favorite book: "The Great Gatsby"
Favorite food: Fried chicken
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. McClucas (health and physical education)
Favorite song: "No Role Modelz" by J. Cole
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Weight lifting, fishing, volunteering and stocks
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I'd be an eagle because I could fly and be king of the sky
Favorite athletic team: Toronto Blue Jays
Athlete most admired: Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter
Most influential person on my career: My father, Mark
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: United graduate and Pitt-Johnstown sophomore left-handed pitcher Ben Tomb
Proudest athletic achievement: Committing to play baseball at Juniata College
How I got my start: Spending a lot of time at my family's facility, Fielderz Choice
To attend college at Juniata, have a successful baseball career and become an investment banker
Jake Oswalt