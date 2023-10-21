Male seniors Max Gainey, Shammai Gates avenge loss to Bullitt East, make push for 6A title

Max Gainey, Shammai Gates and the rest of the seniors on Male High School’s football team took out some frustration on visiting Bullitt East on Friday night.

Gainey returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown and Gates rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 42-6 rout of the Chargers.

It was a rematch of last year’s Class 6A state final, which Bullitt East won 28-27 for its first state title.

It was the third straight loss in a state final for Gainey, Gates and the rest of Male’s seniors, who celebrated senior night before Friday’s game.

Besides returning the opening kickoff, Gainey had touchdown catches of 43 yards and 11 yards in the second quarter as Male built a 28-0 halftime lead.

Gates scored on runs of 5 and 1 yard in the second half for Male, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A in the Kentucky High School Football Media Poll.

The victory gave the Bulldogs the regular-season title in Class 6A, District Four.

Male (8-1) will close its regular season next Friday at rival Manual. No. 6 Bullitt East (7-2) will close its regular season at Meade County next Friday.

BULLITT EAST 0 0 6 0 - 6

MALE 14 14 7 7 – 42

First quarter

M – Max Gainey 72 kickoff return (Seth Henson kick)

M – Chayce Burton 6 run (Luke Vallandingham kick)

Second quarter

M – Gainey 43 pass from Kolter Smith (Henson kick)

M – Gainey 11 pass from Smith (Vallandingham kick)

Third quarter

BE – Jack Zwernemann 4 run (kick blocked)

M – Shammai Gates 5 run (Henson kick)

Fourth quarter

M – Gates 1 run (Vallandingham kick)

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA football: Male routs Bullitt East in rematch of 6A title game