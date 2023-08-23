Male nurse told to ‘man up’ by female boss wins sex discrimination case

Central Manchester University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Headquarters

The only male member of an NHS health visitor team has won a sex discrimination case after his female boss told him to “man up” in front of a room full of women.

Senior manager Lisa Sanchez deliberately excluded nurse Pete Marsh when saying “goodbye ladies” as she was leaving a meeting because of a “growing animus” towards him, an employment tribunal ruled.

Mr Marsh, a qualified nurse with the Manchester University NHS Trust, said he had grown tired of being the “butt of jokes” about being the only man in the team.

The tribunal ruled that this culture had been tolerated by bosses including head of service Ms Sanchez, who was found to have joined in with the remarks herself.

After his internal complaints of bullying were rejected, Mr Marsh has successfully sued the NHS for sex discrimination and is in line for compensation.

Heated row

Mr Marsh, who started as a student health visitor with Manchester University NHS Trust in January 2013, had qualified as a nurse and at the time of the discrimination was a member of the inner city Cheetham and Crumpsall team.

At a staff meeting in July 2018, Mr Marsh claimed that Ms Sanchez said hello to every female staff member by name on entering and on leaving said “goodbye ladies”, ignoring him entirely.

In February 2019, the tribunal heard, a team meeting where concerns about poor staff morale were raised descended into a heated row involving Ms Sanchez and Mr Marsh.

Mr Marsh was the only man in the room along with 10 female colleagues and the atmosphere in the meeting became “tense”.

In an exchange between Mr Marsh and Ms Sanchez, in which Mr Marsh complained he was being “blanked”, the tribunal heard that Ms Sanchez also said that people could only speak when spoken to.

Mr Marsh objected to this and went to leave the meeting, saying Ms Sanchez needed to sort herself out.

In reply, Ms Sanchez told him, “you need to man up!”.

The tribunal heard that while Ms Sanchez admitted regretting the remark she had never apologised for it.

Sex claims upheld

Mr Marsh went off work with stress and in May submitted a “dignity at work” complaint about bullying and harassment by several staff including Ms Sanchez.

In November 2019 Mr Marsh moved to a different health visitor team and in April 2020 launched tribunal proceedings against his employers, claiming sex discrimination, trade union detriment and disability discrimination.

Upholding a number of his sex claims, the panel, chaired by employment Judge Marion Batten, ruled that Mr Marsh had been discriminated against.

The tribunal accepted his evidence that he had often been the “butt of jokes or remarks about being the only man in the team or about his sex”.

The panel found that the “man up” remark was not only unprofessional, but was “less favourable treatment” due to Mr Marsh’s sex, the panel found.

Of the “goodbye ladies” salutation, the tribunal said: “At best this might be a thoughtless comment but for a senior and experienced manager in the NHS, the tribunal would expect better.

“In the context of Ms Sanchez’s developing animus towards [Mr Marsh], the tribunal found she was well aware of his presence at the time of her comment.”

The tribunal considered that the choice to say “ladies” was deliberate.