Maldini price tag revealed as Lazio register interest in Milan youngster

Milan youngster Daniel Maldini, son of Rossoneri legend Paolo, could be available for a fee of less than €8m during the summer transfer window, and Lazio are the latest Serie A side to register an interest in the 22-year-old, according to Friday’s reports.

Maldini background

Maldini spent the 2023-24 season out on loan, initially with Empoli, before swapping to join Monza in January. With the latter, he registered four league goals and one assist from 11 top flight appearances.

Though he has a contract until the summer of 2025, it is understood that Milan are looking to move him on this summer.

There are a number of interested parties in Serie A, which include Monza, as well as Fiorentina and Torino, according to TMW.

Il Messaggero, meanwhile, report that Maldini has been offered by his agent to Lazio.

The Biancocelesti are reportedly interested, however, they are also pursuing a number of other youngsters, including Fisayo Dele-Bashiru of Hatayspor, who is available to clubs outside Turkey on a release clause worth €7m this summer.