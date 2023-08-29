Malcom Butler to have tryout with Falcons

Malcolm Butler is once again trying to make his way back on a roster.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Butler is heading to Atlanta for a Wednesday tryout with the Falcons.

Famous for making the game-winning interception off Russell Wilson in Super Bowl XLIX, Butler has appeared in 100 games with 84 starts. But he hasn't played a regular-season game since 2020 with the Titans.

Butler, 33, signed with the Cardinals in 2021 but subsequently retired toward the end of training camp. He came out of retirement to re-sign with the Patriots in 2022 but suffered an injury during training camp and was released before the start of the season.

He has 17 career interceptions and 82 passes defensed.