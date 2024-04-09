Malcom and Belisle extend Loughborough deals

Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm has extended her contract at Women's Premiership side Loughborough Lightning.

The club did not confirm the length of the new deal.

The 27-year-old has made 57 appearances for the East Midlands side since making her debut in September 2017, scoring 12 tries in that time.

Malcolm is set to lead out Bryan Easson's internationals when Scotland meet England in the Six Nations on Saturday, marking her 45th cap.

“My decision to stay is very much based around how excited I am about what we can achieve with the squad we’ve got, the culture that we have built and also the players that we have got coming through,” said Malcolm.

“I still feel that I can add value to that and what we are trying to achieve here. I have really enjoyed this season, but I do not think we have necessarily had the success that our hard work deserves."

Fellow Scotland international Christine Belisle has also penned a new deal at Loughborough, extending her contract by two years.

The Canada-born tighthead prop has made 25 appearances for the club since joining in 2021.

“When I first came to Lightning I knew it was time for me to move somewhere I would face more international players, more consistently, because that’s how I knew I would get better in that position,” said Belisle.

“The team as a whole has grown closer, we have got a really good community and it was easy for me to stay. As a 30-year-old in Loughborough it could be tricky as it is a University town, but it is made a lot easier with the girls that were around all the time. We have a really good squad and it doesn’t grow tiring which is quite nice.”