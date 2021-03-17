Malcolm Smith back to Browns on one-year deal

There was word in February that the Browns had interest in signing linebacker Lavonte David as a free agent, but David never made it to the open market after signing an extension with the Buccaneers.

On Wednesday, the Browns turned their attention toward holding onto one of their own linebackers. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the team was close to re-signing Malcolm Smith and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported a bit later that it is a one-year deal.

Smith signed with the Browns last August and wound up playing more than half the defensive snaps while starting four of the 15 games he played with the team. He had 72 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble over the course of the season.

While Smith is back, the Browns have B.J. Goodson and Elijah Lee hitting the open market as free agents.

