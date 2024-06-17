Malcolm Simpson commits to Nebraska

Four-star defensive lineman Malcolm Simpson has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Galveston, Texas standout announced his commitment to Matt Rhule’s program on Sunday evening following an official visit to Lincoln.

Two of four major recruiting services rank Simpson as a four-star prospect. In addition to his scholarship offer from Nebraska, Simpson also received offers from Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and USC.

In 17 games over the last two seasons, he recorded 62 tackles and 16 tackles for loss. He also added seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

Simpson is commitment No. 11 in the Huskers 2025 recruiting class, and it is their third this month, joining three-star athlete Pierce Mooberry and four-star running back Jamarion Parker.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Malcolm Simpson has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’4 266 DL from Galveston, TX chose the Cornhuskers over Baylor, Texas A&M, & Kansas “I have always been a big family guy. Family have each others back through it all.. NEBRASKA… pic.twitter.com/m1qbMddtEr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 17, 2024

