Malcolm Rodriguez nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 8

Congratulations to Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. The man popularly known as “Rodrigo” is one of six nominees for the NFL’s rookie of the week honor from Week 8.

The award, sponsored by Pepsi Zero Sugar, pits Rodriguez against five other rookies from Week 8. Rodriguez racked up seven tackles, a sack, a deflected pass and a fumble recovery in the Lions’ 31-27 loss to the Dolphins.

The award is decided based on fan voting, so you can help Rodriguez win. Vote here at NFL.com and make sure you select Rodriguez. Fellow Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson was a nominee in Week 7 but did not win.

