Malcolm Roach re-signs with Saints practice squad after clearing waivers

He’s back: the New Orleans Saints re-signed defensive back Malcolm Roach to their practice squad, having previously waived him. It’s the third roster move for Roach this week — on Monday, he was designated to return from injured reserve. He was waived on Tuesday, cleared waivers on Wednesday, and was re-signed on Thursday. Busy week.

Roach, 23, has been an important part of the Saints defensive tackles rotation in his second season while playing 176 defensive snaps in six games prior to his Week 10 injury. His workload lightened once David Onyemata returned from an early-season suspension, but lack of production from the group prompted the Saints to work Roach back into the mix.

And he’ll round out the 16-man practice squad, which also added veteran offensive linemen James Carpenter and Jerald Hawkins recently while reuniting with wide receiver Kevin White. Roach has a shot at being activated to play in Week 14’s matchup with the New York Jets, though he’s now behind Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Christian Ringo, Albert Huggins, and rookie Josiah Bronson on the depth chart.

List