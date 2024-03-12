Malcolm Roach agrees to deal with Broncos

Malcolm Roach and Sean Payton are getting back together.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Roach has agreed to terms with the Broncos. It's a two-year deal worth up to $8 million for the defensive tackle.

Roach signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020 when Payton was the head coach in New Orleans. Payton is heading into his second season as the Broncos head coach.

Roach had 38 tackles and three passes defensed last season. He played 41 games for the Saints overall and had 90 tackles, a sack, an interception, and four passes defensed in those appearances.