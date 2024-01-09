Malcolm Ray knew before his official visit that he was going to commit to Rutgers

The commitment of Malcolm Ray over the week while on an official visit was a massive get for Rutgers at a position of need. But the defensive tackle, a standout at Florida State, knew even before the visit that he was going to commit to the Scarlet Knights.

Ray has the potential to be a game-changer for Rutgers. This past season, his fourth at Florida State, was a solid season for Ray. The 6-foot-2, 292-pound defensive tackle had 19 total tackles and two passes defended.

In four seasons at Florida State, Ray had 60 total tackles with 3.5 sacks and two passes defended.

The relationship with Rutgers began almost as soon as he entered the portal, with Ray saying he quickly bonded with the staff and head coach Greg Schiano.

He knew before the visit that Rutgers was going to be home.

“I told coach (Schiano) way before I was on the visit out there or anywhere, that I was going to commit,” Ray told Rutgers Wire on Sunday. “But then when I went out there and we took pictures, we did everything we said we were going to do, and after pictures, I went up to to the coaches and said ‘I commit. I’m on board.’ I wanted to be a part of this.”

The process of landing at Rutgers may seem unconventional. Rutgers is coming off a strong season where they finished 7-6 while playing the second-toughest schedule in college football.

But Florida State had a season that saw them in contention for the College Football Playoff and Ray was a solid part of their successful season. Ray said that what won out in his recruitment since entering the portal was the relationship he formed with Schiano.

In fact, he said he was the one who asked to come on the official visit.

“It happened with me and coach Schiano building a great a good relationship. As soon as my name went into the portal, he’d call me from time to time we would have a good conversation about the facility to campus and about all the coaches and players,” Ray said. “I actually asked if I can come up there and see the campus for myself. I heard a lot of great things about it. I just wanted to know that my eyes do the talking for me.”

Ray had taken a prior official to North Carolina State before committing to Rutgers.

The official visit over this past weekend allowed him to see snow for the second time in his life. He loved it, he said, taking it as “a sign that I made the right decision and now we’ll take nothing for granted”

Also on the official visit was long snapper Austin Riggs (BYU). Ray committed on Saturday afternoon and Riggs on Sunday.

“The coaches, they made me feel welcome. Made me feel like a family. They made me understand everything and how they do things in certain ways,” Ray said. “And as we were going around the facility, it was it was very beautiful. I love what I’ve seen from the campus, the stadium, to the training room to the weight room, everything. “So I just fell in love with it.”

Ray will be enrolling in January.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Endzone pylon pictured at Yankee Stadium before the 2023 Pinstripe…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Endzone pylon pictured at Yankee Stadium before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano speaks with defensive…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano speaks with defensive back Shaquan Loyal (6) before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (not pictured) before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium against the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot, Sir Henry, performs before the…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot, Sir Henry, performs before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl between the Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Christian Dremel #13 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights walks…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Christian Dremel #13 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights walks out onto the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Rutgers football came out with a win in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and players run…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and players run on to the field before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) carries…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) carries the ball as Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein (55) pursues during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) is…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) is tackled by defensive back Jaden Davis (22) during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown run with offensive lineman Reggie Sutton (70) during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first half…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown run with offensive lineman Reggie Sutton (70) during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates a…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) scores a touchdown in…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) scores a touchdown in front of defensive back Flip Dixon (10) during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) passes the ball…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) passes the ball chased by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights walks out onto the field prior to the start of the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) dives for…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) dives for a first down during the first quarter against Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Famah Toure (1) runs with…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Famah Toure (1) runs with the ball after a catch chased by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaden Davis (22) during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Markeith Williams (15) and Miami Hurricanes…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Markeith Williams (15) and Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jadais Richard (25) react to a missed field goal by Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) looks to pass…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) looks to pass the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) catches the snap…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) catches the snap during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) runs with…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) runs with the ball after a catch against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter chased by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) runs with…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) runs with the ball after a catch chased by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaden Davis (22) during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Bryan Felter (65) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the game between the Rutgers…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes for a second quarter touchdown against Markeith Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his second quarter rushing touchdown with Isaiah Washington #14 V during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes for a second quarter touchdown against Markeith Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Aaron Young #4 and Deion Jennings #17 of the Rutgers…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Aaron Young #4 and Deion Jennings #17 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his second quarter rushing touchdown with Gavin Wimsatt #2 against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Rutgers football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt celebrates the Pinstripe Bowl with his teammates.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2 and Mayan Ahanotu #92 of the Rutgers…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2 and Mayan Ahanotu #92 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Rutgers football celebrates their victory in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano lifts the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate…

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire