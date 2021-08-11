Malcolm Pridgeon signs with Steelers

Another former Ohio State player will have a shot at making it on an NFL squad through the preseason. Former OSU offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon has signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers the team announced on Monday.

Pridgeon played for the Buckeyes from 2016 to 2018, grabbing the starting spot at left guard during the 2018 campaign. He went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft but had a couple of opportunities as a free agent signing with both the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Pridgeon was one of the few players that decided to opt-out of the 2020 season because of safety concerns and has been without a team since then.

Now, he’ll get a shot to realize his dream of playing in the NFL with a Steelers franchise that already has former Ohio State players Dwayne Haskins, Marcus Baugh, and Cameron Heyward also on the roster currently.

We have signed G Malcolm Pridgeon and waived/injured DL Calvin Taylor. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/vp3ooMZHJb — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 9, 2021

Pridgeon will have his work cut out for him to try and stay on the 53-man squad as the team makes roster cuts throughout the preseason, but he at least has a chance to make an impression.

