Malcolm Perry breaks Army-Navy rushing record in Midshipmen victory

In a game between two teams who have for many years run the triple option, you have to be a pretty special player to run for the most yards ever in the Army-Navy Game. Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry did just that on Saturday as he led the Midshipmen to the 31-7 victory snapping a three-year losing streak to Army.

Perry finished the game with 304 rushing yards, the most ever for any player in the Army-Navy Game. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

"How did I bench him last year?" head coach Ken Niumatalolo said during a postgame interview on CBS.

Army took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and Perry took over from there, leading the Midshipmen to 31 unanswered points.

Perry was not the story of the first half as Navy took a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter off of the Philly Special, but his dominant performance became hard to ignore as the game went on as Army proved unable to stop the speedy quarterback.

The victory ensures Navy's senior class did not go without a win against their archrival. It also earned the Midshipmen their first Commander-in-Chief's Trophy since 2015.

With the loss, Army's season is now over. Perry will have one game left in his Navy football career as the Midshipmen will play Kansas State on Dec. 31 in the Liberty Bowl.

