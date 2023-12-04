Malcolm Johnson Jr. becomes third Auburn WR to enter the transfer portal

Auburn’s wide receiver room is undergoing some massive renovations as three wideouts have entered the transfer portal. Malcolm Johnson Jr. is the latest to enter, joining Omari Kelly and Jyaire Shorter, according to a report from Auburn Undercover’s Nathan King.

Johnson signed with Auburn as a member of the 2020 recruiting class under Gus Malzahn. He was the No. 212 overall player and No. 38 wide receiver in the 247Sports composite ranking.

He redshirted in 2020 before appearing in 10 games in 2021, catching six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. He caught two passes for 28 yards in six appearances in 2022, appearing in every game last season, he snagged six passes for 89 yards.

The trio of Kelly, Shorter and Johnson are the only offensive players to enter the portal so far with defensive linemen Stephen Johnson, Enyce Sledge and Jack linebacker Stephen Sings V having also entered.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire