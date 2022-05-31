Former NFL safety Malcolm Jenkins made plenty of memories during his lengthy career, including victories in Super Bowl XLIV and LII. Asked by Kevin Hart in the new episode of Cold as Balls for his biggest memory from winning the title with the Eagles to cap the 2017 season, Jenkins didn’t hesitate.

“I just remember I was upset because, you know, I’m captain of the team, we came on this long-ass journey, win the Super Bowl, I’m thinking, ‘Hey, I’m about to get on the stage and get my moment.’ Give me the trophy, let me hold it up, get all my pictures,” Jenkins told Hart. “I walk to the stairs. Security puts his arm out. I can’t go on stage? No, I can’t. So I go back with the rest of my teammates. Zach Ertz and Nick Foles and them are on stage.”

Jenkins added that he then saw Hart jump a security fence and work his way to the same checkpoint. Hart, despite being more persistent than Jenkins had been, also was unable to get onto the stage.

Jenkins, who eventually got to take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy, didn’t seem to be particularly mad about it, but it’s an intriguing access angle that typically is overlooked. Really, who decides who gets access to the Super Bowl podium and who doesn’t? And shouldn’t team captains always have a ticket to the festivities?

For more from Jenkins and Hart in a pair of tubs filled with ice, here’s the full episode.

Malcolm Jenkins was upset he didn’t get a moment on the Super Bowl podium originally appeared on Pro Football Talk