Malcolm Jenkins skeptical of NFL’s Colin Kaepernick workout offer

Like many people who apply the rules of critical thinking, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins absorbed the news about the NFL’s offer to host a workout for Colin Kaepernick with skepticism.

And the more he thinks about it, the more dubious it seems to him.

“I have my doubts about the league,” Jenkins said, via Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Now the league can say, ‘Look, we gave you a chance.’ I’d be naive to not be leery. . . .

“There’s been plenty of quarterbacks hurt [this] year already. Why now?”

That’s among the salient questions, along with why on short notice and why Saturday (when most coaches and General Managers won’t be able to attend)?

While Jenkins and Kaepernick have been at odds in the past over methods (via Kaepernick’s friend Eric Reid), Jenkins was one of the first players to join Kaepernick in his protest of racism and police brutality, and is clearly in his corner.

But Jenkins also wonders if this workout is merely legal cover for the NFL.

“I mean, hopefully, it’s for real,” Jenkins said. “Hopefully he can show them he can play. That he can throw. That he’s in shape.”

But like many others, Jenkins is not sure it’s an honest chance at the job that has been kept away from Kaepernick for so long already.