Malcolm Jenkins shares how he has impacted the community after retirement
Former NFL safety Malcolm Jenkins shares how he has impacted the community after retirement. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Former NFL safety Malcolm Jenkins shares how he has impacted the community after retirement. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Christian Okoye grew up in Nigeria and didn’t play football until he was 23 years old. By the time he was 28, he led the NFL in rushing. He thinks there are a lot more African athletes who could do the same, if given the opportunity. The NFL recently held a talent scouting event in [more]
As expected, Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport start training camp on the Saints' PUP list. What it means for each of them:
Earlier this month, we cast the widest possible net as to the teams that could or should or may be interested in 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Now that the 49ers have reiterated permission to seek a trade that was given back in March, who will make the move, if no one has yet? The Browns [more]
As we wait for the NFL to decide on a new partner for Sunday Ticket, the folks at Sports Business Journal have floated an intriguing possibility. Are the talks not going well? John Ourand suggested it, and Ben Fischer mentioned it at the top of his most recent SBJ Football newsletter. “They expected the Sunday [more]
Former Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks had the lowest overall rating of the first-round wideouts.
Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and the rest of the New England Patriots coaching staff were given official titles on Thursday as the team prepares for training camp.
After the Steelers signed defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi in June, there were plenty of people who noted that Ogunjobi was suspended one game for his role in a 2019 brawl with the Steelers. Ogunjobi was playing for the Browns when Myles Garrett bashed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during an [more]
Patriots safety Devin McCourty heard Asante Samuel's comments about the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate -- and has a slightly different opinion than Samuel on the subject.
Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel spent his first five seasons in New England, but he says he was never on board with coach Bill Belichick’s program. Samuel said on the I Am Athlete podcast that many of his teammates in New England bought what Belichick was selling, to their own detriment. “Some of them be [more]
An NFL fan took to Twitter to sell some J.J. Watt merchandise only to be answered by the Arizona Cardinals player himself.
The Browns wanted to add another quarterback with Deshaun Watson likely to be suspended for part of the season.
Everything you need to know about new Packers tight end Sal Cannella.
The key to the 49ers defense might be whoever lines up opposite Nick Bosa. The team got contributions from Samson Ebukam, Arden Key, Charles Omenihu and Jordan Willis last season, especially late in the year, and Ebukam, Omenihu and Willis return. The 49ers, though, used a second-round choice on Drake Jackson, who has a chance [more]
A number of Dolphins players and others around the NFL shared the post as well.
There's reportedly still interest in the free agent market for Barr.
Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi apparently had a few things to get off his chest this week.
Russell Wilson has Denver's wide receivers ready for training camp!
Bobby Belt, a member of the Cowboys beat, is quite confident that Ezekiel Elliott's tenure in Dallas is nearing the end.
What the Browns are getting in Isaac Rochell #Browns
The #Chiefs have lost a member of their Super Bowl IV team with LB Jim Lynch passing away at 76 years old.