Malcolm Jenkins says heartfelt farewell to Philadelphia

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon announced that they were going to let Malcolm Jenkins become a free agent at the start of the new league year, parting ways with one of their all-time great players.

Jenkins, 32, arrived in Philadelphia in 2014 and spent six seasons with the Eagles. He spent just five with the Saints, who drafted him in the first round of the 2009 draft.

So Philadelphia became his home. He played here, he lived here and he became deeply invested in the community and the people of Philadelphia through his charitable endeavors and missions of social justice.

On Tuesday night, Jenkins said his heartfelt goodbye.

As much as Jenkins meant to the Eagles on the field - and he meant a lot - it shouldn't diminish how much he did for the community off the field.

Jenkins began The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation in 2010 in New Orleans with the goal to help serve youth in that community, but when he came to Philadelphia, he continued that work here as well. His foundation has grown to four states: New Jersey, Louisiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania. New Jersey is his home state and he's played in the other three either collegiately or professionally.

He also took an active role in criminal justice reform and matters of social injustice while with the Eagles, especially in Philadelphia.

The Eagles made Jenkins their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee two times in the last three seasons.

Jenkins will play elsewhere in 2020, but in his statement he said Philadelphia is now his home.

