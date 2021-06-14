Malcolm Jenkins on Saints leadership stepping up without Drew Brees

Drew Brees has led the New Orleans Saints for a long, long time. So long that Malcolm Jenkins was drafted by the Saints, played out his rookie contract with them, and spent six years with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning for Brees’ last season in the NFL. Now that No. 9 is officially, formally retired from the sport, it’s up to Jenkins and the other team captains to weather the storm.

Jenkins spoke about the changes during a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show — or, well, how the Saints’ veteran leaders are ensuring there aren’t many big changes. While the team has organized work in the classrooms and weight room at the Saints practice facility, players like Jenkins have taken the initiative to hold workouts independently — and, most importantly, making sure no one gets hurt.

Still, it’s going to be different without Brees, who has been Jenkins’ quarterback in both of his stints with New Orleans. Like everyone else, he’s intrigued to see how the competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill shakes out, but he’s confident the Saints have enough experienced hands on deck to keep the ship afloat.

“I think everybody’s looking to see how the leaders emerge, especially at the quarterback position. To see Jameis and Taysom really step into their own personalities now, not being behind Drew. And obviously myself, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, guys who have been veterans on this team, kind of molding those younger guys.”

He also made it clear that both quarterbacks have a real shot at winning the starting job: “I think you see two guys who really respect each other, who really respect the process, and want to do what’s best for the team. Obviously last year Taysom filled in and had some success, and Jameis is also accomplished in this league. And so it’s one of those things where they’re working together, and it’s also a competition, and it’s going to make our team better.”

It’s a good listen — Jenkins also talked about the challenges NFL teams are facing now that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, but not required for players to receive ahead of the 2021 season, leading to debates in locker rooms and on the airwaves and a more hands-off approach to the offseason. Expect that storyline to continue to hang over the NFL as its calendar inches towards training camp.