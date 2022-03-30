Malcolm Jenkins retiring from football

It’s been a fantastic run, but former Ohio State defensive back Malcolm Jenkins is retiring from football.

The news came via “The Pivot” podcast on Wednesday and caps a 13-year career from the former consensus All-American and Jim Thorpe Award winner.

“It’s been a long, long journey, but it’s the right time for me to do that transition,” Jenkins said on the podcast. “I’ve played the game at the highest level for 13 seasons, and I’ve accomplished Super Bowls, Pro Bowls, all that there is to do in this game. And when I came in, I always wanted to make an impact on the game on and off the field — and I just feel like at this point — I’ve accomplished that.

“You grind and put everything into this game in order to play at a certain level. You sacrifice your body, your time, your mental — and you perform at a certain level — and I’m like if I can do this at this level amongst the greatest in the world at what I’m doing, I’m excited to put that energy into something else.”

Grateful 🙏🏾 After 13 seasons, my time on the football field has come to an end. I’m just a boy from Piscataway, who through this game, became a champion in the sport and a champion for the people. My time on the field may be over, but I’ll never stop fighting for the people. ✊🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/vd9u5eNU0H — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) March 30, 2022

A New Jersey native, Jenkins spent seven years with the New Orleans Saints and six with the Philadelphia Eagles. He made the Pro Bowl three times and is a two-time Super Bowl champion (one with the Saints and one with the Eagles).

