Malcolm Jenkins remembers the time he was on Family Feud

Each week during the season, I go through the Eagles' media guide to find one interesting fact about a player and ask them about it.

This week, I talked to Malcolm Jenkins about the time he was on Family Feud in 2016.

Jenkins was one of 10 NFL players on a Celebrity Family Feud episode hosted by Steve Harvey on July 3, 2016. Jenkins' NFC defensive team took down the AFC defensive squad.

NFC: Thomas Davis, Cliff Avril, Terrance Knighton, Tyrann Mathieu, Malcolm Jenkins

AFC: Brandon Marshall, Marcus Cannon, Amari Cooper, Jeremy Hill, Steve Smith Jr.

DZ: You did the Family Feud in 2016. What was that whole experience like?

MJ: It was cool. You watch the show a lot and it's really funny, but it's probably 10 times funnier when you're on it because they edit out probably 80 percent of the stuff that Steve Harvey does behind the scenes and on camera. It was pretty cool, especially because it was a bunch of other NFL guys on there from around the league.

DZ: What was Steve Harvey like?

MJ: Ah, he's hilarious. Like I said, like 80 percent of what actually happens gets edited out. But he's really quick on his feet, he's funny, he makes funny moments as everybody's messing up. It was definitely a good time.

DZ: You did well on the Fast Money at the end. Was that nerve-wracking?

MJ: Not really. When you play in the NFL, it's hard to get rattled by too many things.

NOTE: Jenkins went first on Fast Money and got 152 of the 200 points needed to win. The NFC team won $25,000 for its charity, Got Your 6.

DZ: You're one of two players that's still on the same team they were back then.

MJ: Ah ... damn. Who was the other one?

DZ: AFC.

MJ: AFC … who was on the AFC? Amari Cooper is not on the same team. I don't even remember who was over there.

DZ: It was Marcus Cannon, still with the Patriots.

MJ: OK.

DZ: If you had to pick four other teammates in here to do the show with you, who would you pick?

MJ: To do the show? Uhhh. Uhhh. (Jason) Kelce, Jake Elliott … Josh McCown and probably Rodney, Rodney McLeod.

DZ: That's a good four.

MJ: Yeah, a solid four. A cerebral group.

DZ: I got ya. Thank you, man.

MJ: No problem.

