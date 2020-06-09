Malcolm Jenkins: NFL owes Colin Kaepernick better apology, action for 2020 season

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell surprised some last week when he released an 81-second video admitting the league had erred by objecting to peaceful player protests in 2016.

Goodell encouraged players to speak up and peacefully protest this season, amid nationwide protests against institutional racism.

But former Eagles safety and current New Orleans Saint Malcolm Jenkins thinks Goodell didn't do enough to address one specific person: Colin Kaepernick.

Goodell's statement notably didn't mention Kaepernick, the man who started the wave of peaceful protests in the NFL in 2016 and was subsequently shunned from the league. That didn't sit well with Jenkins, who believes Kaepernick deserves more from Goodell and the NFL in terms of apologies and amends.

Here's Jenkins giving his take Tuesday on CBS This Morning:

I still don't think they've gotten it right. Until they apologize, specifically, to Colin Kaepernick, or assign him to a team, I don't think that they will end up on the right side of history. At the end of the day, they've listened to their players, they've donated money, they've created an Inspire Change platform - they've tried to do things up to this point. But it's been one player in particular that they have ignored, and not acknowledged, and that's Colin Kaepernick.

"I still don't think they got it right. Until they apologize specifically to Colin Kaepernick or assign him to a team, I don't think they will end up on the right side of history." - @MalcolmJenkins on Roger Goodell and the @NFL pic.twitter.com/mXlqLtuhBj — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 9, 2020

Jenkins, already one of the league's most active and vocal proponents of social reform and justice, has been particularly active in recent weeks.

Story continues

He marched with Philadelphians in Center City to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and he called out new teammate Drew Brees for not listening to black people who are protesting continued institutional racism in the United States.

Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, is currently training "as if he'll be on an NFL roster in 2020". In 2016, he started 11 games and threw 16 touchdowns to four interceptions, averaging 6.8 yards per attempt, on a very bad 49ers team.

Whether the NFL will do anything to make sure he has a chance to play again remains to be seen.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins: NFL owes Colin Kaepernick better apology, action for 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia