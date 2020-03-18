Malcolm Jenkins, Jalen Mills share awesome interaction that should excite Eagles fans

Shortly after the Eagles announced Tuesday they were parting ways with Malcolm Jenkins after six years, current Eagles players started posting tributes to No. 27, one of the greatest defenders in franchise history.

I'll link to a bunch below, but one interaction between Jenkins and Jalen Mills stuck out above the rest.

Mills posted a touching tribute to Jenkins on his Instagram page, with a really impressive photo of the two players and a caption that shows Mills feels he's ready to lead the Eagles' defense in 2020:

That alone is pretty good, but it gets 100 times better when you see how Jenkins responded in the comments:

Who's cutting onions in this web page?

Mills isn't a perfect player, but as a seventh-round pick who had question marks aplenty entering his time in Philly, he's endeared himself to fans with hard work and a little green-haired pandering.

Now, the Eagles seem poised to give him a shot at safety, and Mills sounds like he's up for the challenge. If it works, Mills could become one of the defense's loudest voices in the coming years.

Here are some more tributes to Jenkins from Eagles players:





"As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another."

Proverbs 27:17

This was our motto on the field each and every time we competed! I wouldn't be the player I am without @MalcolmJenkins! Thankful for the lessons you've taught me on and off the field! Big things ahead! pic.twitter.com/SctpKOlRyR



— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) March 17, 2020





Yep, it's pretty clear Jenkins had the respect of the Eagles' biggest names.

He'll be missed.

