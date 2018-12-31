Malcolm Jenkins hypes up Eagles teammates with beautifully profane postgame speech originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Some might say that the 9-7 Eagles are sneaking their way into the playoffs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That kind of makes sense. For much of the 2018 season, the Birds have looked nothing like the team that went 13-3 last year and delivered the franchise's first ever Super Bowl title.

They lost to Dallas twice. They lost tough games to Tampa Bay, Tenneseee, Carolina, and needed a big rally to beat the lowly Giants in Week 12. They were laughed out of the building against the Saints in November.

But these last three weeks, the Eagles have rallied. The defense has stepped up, the offense has found a rhythm with Nick Foles under center, and with their backs against the wall, they were able to knock off division winners in Weeks 15 and 16.

Now, they're in the playoffs ... and Malcolm Jenkins will have none of that "sneaking in" talk. They're here to kick the door down.

Malcolm Jenkins speech to Eagles after finding out they made playoffs



"We ain't sneaking in. We kicked the mother f***** door down. We in this party. Nobody wanted us in. But guess what. They gotta deal with us now"#FlyEaglesFly

📸 @brandongraham55 pic.twitter.com/5t6KbpnZZz





— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 31, 2018

See you on Sunday, Chicago.

Story continues

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles