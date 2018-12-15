Malcolm Jenkins fined $12,500 for blasting NFL replay official originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Malcolm Jenkins has been fined $12,500 by the NFL for a comment he made about the replay official after the Eagles-Cowboys game, a league spokesperson said Saturday.

The Eagles - and everybody else in the universe - thought they had recovered Jourdan Lewis' fumble on the opening kickoff of the Eagles-Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium last Sunday. Kamu Grugier-Hill emerged from a pileup with the football and the only other players in the pile were Eagles.

But the officials ruled that Lewis was down by contact and although the league's replay official in New York overruled that part of the ruling and said it actually was a fumble, he also ruled that there was "no clear recovery" of the football, which meant the Cowboys got the ball. They went on to win, 29-23, in overtime.

After the game, Jenkins said, "Whoever's watching that in New York should stay off the bottle (see story)."

Although the replay official was clearly wrong and apparently didn't understand the rules, you really can't expect to accuse league officials of being drunk without getting fined.

Although $12,500 is a large amount of money, it's a fraction of Jenkins' four-year, $35 million contract that he signed in 2016.

Jenkins used Eagles' fans' frustration about the fine as a fundraising opportunity for his charity, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation.

.@Eagles fans I appreciate all of the support. I don't need Gofundme pages and all that. But if you wanna help let's raise DOUBLE what I was fined by the @nfl for my charity! @TheMJFoundation DONTATE HERE: https://t.co/YUjOepaAgK #FlyEaglesFly #Givingback — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) December 15, 2018

This is the second time Jenkins has been fined this year for something that didn't involve his play on the field. He was fined $13,369 for making an obscene gesture toward Saints coach Sean Payton during the Eagles' 49-8 loss to the Saints last month.

Jenkins was also fined $8,268 for a facemask personal foul on Preston Parker during an Eagles game against the Giants on the last day of the 2014 season.



