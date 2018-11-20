Malcolm Jenkins: Eagles' loss to Saints 'just embarrassing'

The New Orleans Saints clobbered the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, to the tune of 48-7 — the worst loss for a reigning Super Bowl champion in regular-season history.

One of the Eagles’ leaders, safety Malcolm Jenkins, was clearly frustrated in the immediate aftermath of the game, but two days later was still bothered.

Jenkins: ‘It was just embarrassing’

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has said that he “never, not once” questioned players’ effort in the game despite the blowout.

But Jenkins sees things differently.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, right, said his team was embarrassed against the New Orleans Saints. (AP)

“It was just embarrassing, quite frankly,” he said of the defensive performance, via NBCSports Philadelphia. “It was one of those things that I didn’t feel like, as a team, we had a lot of fight. I would rather get thrown out a game than just lay down and take it.

“There’s a ton of frustration. One being, me going back to New Orleans [the Saints drafted Jenkins in 2009]. It’s a game that meant a lot to me.

“But just the demeanor of the team really bothered me. And then just the frustration of having guys that you work hard with and spend a lot of time with get injured, it’s just a rough day overall. At this point in time, we need to figure out some things about ourselves.”

‘Get blown out swinging or get blown out laying down’

Jenkins was pressed on what he meant about the demeanor of the team. He was asked if the Eagles were “uninspired,” but said it wasn’t quite that.

“I think when a team jumps on you like the Saints did and things get rolling, you find out a lot about yourself,” he said. “You’re going to get blown out regardless. You’re going to get blown out swinging or you’re going to get blown out laying down. I think you had a little bit of both.”

Sounding a bit like a coach, Jenkins said players getting beat or making mistakes is one thing — players not giving 100 percent is quite another.

Teammates said effort didn’t wane

Two of Jenkins’ teammates, tight end Zach Ertz and defensive end Brandon Graham, said they didn’t think Eagles players laid down or gave up in New Orleans.

Graham believed that the blowout affected team spirit.

“I just felt like in that moment people were disappointed,” he said. “I don’t think nobody quit. At the end of the day, we all gotta watch the tape. I hope nobody looked like they quit. I don’t think nobody is no quitter on the team.”

The Eagles are currently 4-6 and in third place in the NFC East.

