Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long, others react to NFL's national anthem policy

<p>Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and others reacted Wednesday to the&#160;NFL&#39;s new national anthem policy.</p>

As expected, the reactions started pouring in Wednesday when the NFL announced its new national anthem policy.

From players to organizations and groups outside of football, many are acknowledging the league's polarizing decision.

The Eagles have not released a statement but here's a look at how the team will be affected (see story), while players have started to express their thoughts.

"Ultimately it is taking the players' voice away," Lane Johnson told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn. "I think there will be some backlash from their decision."

Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long also released statements on their Twitter accounts.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

