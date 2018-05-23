Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long, others react to NFL's national anthem policy

Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and others reacted Wednesday to the NFL's new national anthem policy.

As expected, the reactions started pouring in Wednesday when the NFL announced its new national anthem policy.

From players to organizations and groups outside of football, many are acknowledging the league's polarizing decision.

The Eagles have not released a statement but here's a look at how the team will be affected (see story), while players have started to express their thoughts.

"Ultimately it is taking the players' voice away," Lane Johnson told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn. "I think there will be some backlash from their decision."

Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long also released statements on their Twitter accounts.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Appropriate respect for flag and anthem" implies that guys were being disrespectful towards it. Which is an opinion. Most people who believe that ignore the responses from the players and more importantly why men chose to protest. https://t.co/j7nyw2Lkai — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 23, 2018

Story Continues

Telling peaceful protesters to leave and do it behind closed doors is dangerous and un-American. #TakeAKnee https://t.co/CkKkxVE7dH — ACLU (@ACLU) May 23, 2018