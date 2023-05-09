Malcolm Denmark owned Scaramanga will race in the Iroquois Steeplechase

Iroquois Steeplechase officials announced Monday that Scaramanga, a horse owned by Malcolm Denmark and trained by Willie Mullins, will travel from Ireland to race in The Calvin Houghland Iroquois Saturday at Percy Warner Park.

Iroquois Steeplechase chairman Dwight Hall said having Scaramanga in the field will enhance the featured race.

“We’re excited to announce that 17-time Irish Champion trainer, Willie Mullins, is sending top handicapper Scaramanga to compete in our feature race," Hall said. "It’s always an exciting bonus when we attract the good horses from overseas. I think it’s a real tribute to our race that we have become an international target."

The 82nd running of the Iroquois Steeplechase is set for Saturday at Percy Warner Park.

Seven-time Irish champion jockey Paul Townen will ride Scaramanga in the black and white checkered silks.

Hall said the course is in peak condition for the 82nd running of the race.

"Our course at Percy Warner Park is a real gift and we take great pride producing competitive safe races at the highest level," Hall said. "Our purses and legendary hospitality also make us a bucket list destination."

Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday with an anticipated attendance of 25,000 for the festivities, which along with the racing, includes, parties, community and fashion.

