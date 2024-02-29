Malcolm Dandridge won't play for Memphis basketball at ECU amid investigation | Sources

Memphis basketball senior Malcolm Dandridge did not travel with the team and will not play in Thursday's game at East Carolina, multiple sources told the Commercial Appeal.

Dandridge missed Sunday's win over Florida Atlantic after the program announced Saturday that he would be withheld from competition due to a "potential issue."

“The University of Memphis is currently gathering and reviewing information regarding a potential issue impacting Malcolm Dandridge’s eligibility and is withholding him from competition until further notice," the department said in a prepared statement. "To protect the integrity of that process, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

The decision to keep Dandridge out of games indefinitely stems from potential academic misconduct by the former East High star, multiple sources confirmed to The Commercial Appeal last week.

The sources requested anonymity because academics were not included in the statement.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway told the program's radio play-by-play man Dave Woloshin ahead of Sunday's game that he didn't know how long Dandridge would be out.

"I can't speak on that," Hardaway said after the game. "I don't know anything about when he's coming back. I'm just gonna learn as you guys learn."

Dandridge is averaging eight points and five rebounds per game this season.

The Tigers (20-8, 9-6 American Athletic Conference) meet the Pirates (14-13, 7-7) on Thursday night (6 p.m., ESPN2).

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Sources: Malcolm Dandridge won't play for Memphis basketball on Thursday