Texas Rangers opening Globe Life Field to fans at 100% capacity for MLB opener

Malcolm Butler says his goodbyes to Titans, fans after release

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
Just one day after the Tennessee Titans had notified cornerback Malcolm Butler that he would be released, the veteran said his goodbyes to the team and its fans on Wednesday via a post on social media.

Butler was originally signed by the team as a free agent during the 2018 offseason when he landed a five-year, $61.25 million deal.

Here’s a look at Butler’s farewell message:

“I want to thank the Tennessee Titans, Ms. Adams, Jon Robinson, Coach Vrabel and the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity after I left the New England Patriots in free agency in 2018. I also want to thank the Tennessee Titan fans who supported me from the beginning, and through my return from my injury last year to have my best season as a Titan this year. After leading the team in interceptions and pass break ups, I still feel I have a lot of gas left in the tank, and look forward to helping another team make it to the Super Bowl,” Butler wrote.

“After going to 3 Super Bowls in my first 4 years in the league I know what it’s like to play at a high level and help a team win it all. I am blessed and grateful to continue playing the game I love. The entire world has been affected by Covid 19, and I know this is a business, and the NFL has also been affected as well. I will continue to give 100% on and off the field wherever I play next year,” he concluded.

The move to cut Butler was expected, although he made the decision more difficult than anyone originally thought it would be by posting his best year in Nashville in 2020.

The 31-year-old was set to count as $14.2 million against the cap in 2021, but by cutting him the Titans will save a whopping $10.2 million.

