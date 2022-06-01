Malcolm Butler says he’s ‘feeling fresh’ and ‘rejuvenated’ heading into 2022

Malcolm Butler is back.

The New England Patriots cornerback has returned to the team where his career started. And though he said “it feels like yesterday,” he also admitted he’s hardly on strong standing during the offseason. There’s plenty of uncertainty ahead of the season in a position group that lost its top cornerback, J.C. Jackson, during free agency.

“I feel like I have a lot to prove, especially to myself,” Butler said at Gillette Stadium during OTAs on Tuesday. “If I do it myself, I’ll prove it to my teammates at the same time. So that’s why I’m working hard every day and trying to stay focused.”

Butler came out of a one-year retirement after the Patriots showed interest. It sounded like he knew this offseason that he wanted to come back to the NFL. But at the time, he did not plan on making a comeback.

“I didn’t plan that. It just happened,” Butler said. “See where the year takes off. Gotta put a lot of hard work back in to get back to where you were.”

With a year away from the NFL, Butler is itching to contribute to a crowded tough not hugely talented group of cornerbacks that includes Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Terrance Mitchell and rookies Jack Jones and Marcus Jones. It’s possible Butler could be CB1 by the start of the season.

“Feeling good. Feeling fresh. Well, I was until I got here and started running around. Rejuvenated,” Butler said. “Took some time off to handle some things and I’m back here now… I’m back in football shape, but I’ve got more work to do.”

